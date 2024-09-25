Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Conifer Price Performance
NASDAQ CNFRZ remained flat at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628. Conifer has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.
About Conifer
