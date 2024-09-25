Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Conifer Price Performance

NASDAQ CNFRZ remained flat at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628. Conifer has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

