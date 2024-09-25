ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNOBP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. 8,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

