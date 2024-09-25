ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lifted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 66,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 58.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 225,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after buying an additional 83,095 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 75.6% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the second quarter. Savoie Capital LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

