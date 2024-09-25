Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

