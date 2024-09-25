Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ED. Bank of America upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.81.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.20. 234,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,351. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.88. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 148,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.