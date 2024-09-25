Contineum Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 2nd (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Contineum Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 2nd. Contineum Therapeutics had issued 6,875,000 shares in its IPO on April 5th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Contineum Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:CTNM opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86. Contineum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTNM. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,853,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,589,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

