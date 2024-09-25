Contrasting Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Earth Science Tech and Cytokinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytokinetics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Cytokinetics has a consensus price target of $80.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.18%. Given Cytokinetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytokinetics is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytokinetics has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Cytokinetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $11.95 million 4.40 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Cytokinetics $3.13 million 1,761.84 -$526.24 million ($5.40) -9.75

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Cytokinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Cytokinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech 6.67% 23.85% 13.57% Cytokinetics -17,398.82% N/A -55.97%

Summary

Earth Science Tech beats Cytokinetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. The company also develops CK-136, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial; CK-586, a small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, that is in Phase I clinical trial; and aficamten, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

