Cormark Upgrades Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) to “Moderate Buy”

Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

About Coelacanth Energy

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

