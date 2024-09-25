Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in September

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the August 31st total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Featured Stories

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

