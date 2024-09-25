Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in September

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the August 31st total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance
CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.
