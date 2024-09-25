Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as high as C$1.44. Corridor Resources shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 103,002 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 69.35, a quick ratio of 67.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.63.

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

