Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 91,373.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,977 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,678,000 after buying an additional 121,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

