Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 46.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CUZ

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.