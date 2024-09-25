Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 46.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Cousins Properties
In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.2 %
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
