Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.33. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 31,688 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $551.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $773,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Articles

