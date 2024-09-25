Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $645,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,109.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $645,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,109.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,595 shares of company stock worth $7,112,902. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,764,000 after acquiring an additional 885,876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after purchasing an additional 814,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 270,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 404,443 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

