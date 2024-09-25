Critical Comparison: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Dine Brands Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $964.86 million 0.97 $25.39 million $0.38 40.92 Dine Brands Global $821.39 million 0.57 $97.18 million $5.62 5.44

Dine Brands Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Dine Brands Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 2.51% 4.24% 1.86% Dine Brands Global 11.14% -35.88% 5.29%

Risk and Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Dine Brands Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 4 1 2.86 Dine Brands Global 0 3 4 0 2.57

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.91%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $48.86, indicating a potential upside of 59.87%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Dine Brands Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

