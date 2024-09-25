Critical Comparison: Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) versus Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paysign and Quhuo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysign $53.61 million 4.13 $6.46 million $0.13 32.15 Quhuo $521.47 million 0.02 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

Paysign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quhuo.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysign 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paysign and Quhuo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Paysign currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.53%. Given Paysign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paysign is more favorable than Quhuo.

Profitability

This table compares Paysign and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysign 14.42% 32.55% 5.04% Quhuo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Paysign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Paysign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Paysign has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quhuo has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paysign beats Quhuo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping. The company also offers ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, it engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

