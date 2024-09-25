Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.45. 6,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 33,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Critical Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.