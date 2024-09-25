Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.45. 6,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 33,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
