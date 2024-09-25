CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells $3,203,489.28 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRWD stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

