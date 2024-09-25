Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 231.4% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
CRYBF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 7,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,301. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
