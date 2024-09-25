Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 231.4% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

CRYBF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 7,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,301. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

