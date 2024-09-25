CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Update

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

CSLM remained flat at $11.39 during trading on Wednesday. 2,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,098. CSLM Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of CSLM Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in CSLM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 352,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.