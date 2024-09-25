CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the August 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,733. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.04.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

