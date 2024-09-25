CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the August 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,733. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.04.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.