CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.83 million for the quarter.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
