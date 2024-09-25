Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 320,221 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 149.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,221 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.56% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,862,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.