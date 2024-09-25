CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 62.8% in September

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 11,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,695. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.60. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

About CV Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.