CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 62.8% in September

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 11,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,695. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.60. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About CV Sciences
