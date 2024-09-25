Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 17,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cybin stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Trading Up 2.6 %

CYBN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,647. Cybin has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin ( NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

See Also

