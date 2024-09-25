D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,858. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $619.04 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

