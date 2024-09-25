D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

Shares of DHI opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

