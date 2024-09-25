Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 339.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

DNPLY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 4,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

