Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 66.1% in September

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.0 %

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. 104,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Featured Stories

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

