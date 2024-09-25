Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in September

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $32.80.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
