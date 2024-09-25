Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 3,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 118,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Danakali Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About Danakali



Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.



