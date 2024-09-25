David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,166,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.37. 1,262,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.69. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $34,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP increased its position in Workday by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

