Dawn Elizabeth De Lima Buys 545 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70.

Dawn Elizabeth De Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 555 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,865.66.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,095. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.5431472 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.62.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

