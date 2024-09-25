DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DBS Group Trading Down 2.1 %
DBSDY traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.01. 24,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,064. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $126.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37.
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DBS Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.