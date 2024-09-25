De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.60 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.15). Approximately 814,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 259,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.26).

De La Rue Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £162.71 million, a P/E ratio of -796.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,953.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.49.

Get De La Rue alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ruth Euling sold 15,021 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.31), for a total value of £14,720.58 ($19,711.54). 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.