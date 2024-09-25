Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in September

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Defense Metals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DFMTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,768. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

