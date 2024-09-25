Der Valk Eric Van Sells 7,479 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.3 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 553,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,707. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

