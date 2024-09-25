Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the August 31st total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 495.0 days.

DWVYF stock remained flat at $30.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

