Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the August 31st total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 495.0 days.
Derwent London Price Performance
DWVYF stock remained flat at $30.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $30.30.
About Derwent London
