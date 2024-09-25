Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Down 30.1%

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) were down 30.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 4,179,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 715,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.29 ($0.06).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DEST

Destiny Pharma Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.12.

In other news, insider Nigel Rudd purchased 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of £3,100 ($4,151.04). 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.