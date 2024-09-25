Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 219.8% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,300. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

