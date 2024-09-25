Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.34

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.34 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 256 ($3.43). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.35), with a volume of 5,715 shares changing hands.

Dialight Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.51. The company has a market cap of £72.49 million, a PE ratio of -606.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Dialight news, insider Stephen Blair acquired 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £12,835.88 ($17,187.84). Insiders bought a total of 57,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,717 in the last three months. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

