Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Down 63.0% in September

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DCOMP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. 6,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.