Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,345 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Veralto worth $97,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Veralto stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

