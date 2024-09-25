Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGCB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 86,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,188. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 128,427 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

