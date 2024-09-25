Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance
Shares of DGCB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 86,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,188. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Credit ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.