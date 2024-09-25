Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 95,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $452,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

