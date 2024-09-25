Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.93

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.92, with a volume of 26388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,827 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,633,000 after buying an additional 1,960,422 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,967,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after buying an additional 1,063,231 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,071,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

