Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dino Polska Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

