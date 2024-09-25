Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.55

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.55 and last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 84881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,086.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 66.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 62.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

