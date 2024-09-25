Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,028.86

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,028.86 ($53.95) and traded as high as GBX 4,488 ($60.10). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,464 ($59.78), with a volume of 319,206 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,188.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,335.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,039.02.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

