Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $32.85

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $29.91. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 2,887,100 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $281,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.